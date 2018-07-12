Police: Homeless Miami Artist with No Arms Stabbed a Tourist

A Miami tourist with no arms stabbed a tourist with a pair of scissors using only his feet on Tuesday shortly after midnight, police said.

Jonathan Crenshaw, a 46-year-old homeless man who weighs 90 pounds, had been lying down when a tourist, 22-year-old Cesar Coronado, allegedly punched him, the Miami Herald reported.

Crenshaw then used the scissors to stab Coronado two times before he fled the scene with the scissors in his waistband, police said.

Coronado, who was visiting Miami from Chicago, told the police that he and his girlfriend were simply asking for directions when Crenshaw attacked, the Associated Press reported.

Police found the victim on the ground, bleeding out of his left arm, and took him to a local medical center.

Officers arrested Crenshaw and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held on $7,500 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It is unclear when Crenshaw decided to come to Miami Beach, but a 2011 profile of the homeless man in the Miami New Times noted that he was born in Alabama and lived a transient life, moving from place-to-place with his mother.

Crenshaw spent most of his time in South Beach creating paintings using only his feet, drawing the attention of tourists walking by him.

The Miami Herald reported that Crenshaw has a rap sheet dating back to 2008 with offenses on his record including vandalism, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication.