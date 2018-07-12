Poll: Majority of Conservatives Oppose All Immigration to the U.S.

The majority of conservatives and nearly half of Republican voters say that they somewhat or strongly oppose all immigration to the United States.

Just a few years since President Trump took his message of economic nationalism through fair trade and reduced immigration to the American people, the majority of conservative voters say they generally oppose immigration.

In the latest Morning Consult Poll, about 53 percent of conservatives said they somewhat or strongly opposed immigration to the U.S. In the past decade, the U.S. has imported more than ten million legal immigrants — most of which are the relatives of newly naturalized citizens, as Breitbart News reported.

"Since 2008, the U.S. has admitted and permanently resettled close to 10.8 million legal immigrants, a foreign population that exceeds the entire population of New York City, New York — where more than 8 million residents live." https://t.co/qwFjkr0VK9 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 20, 2018

Likewise, nearly half of Republican voters say they too oppose immigration to the U.S., while the same amount of Republican men said they oppose immigration.

Of the voters who view Trump as “very favorable,” nearly 60 percent said they generally somewhat or strongly oppose immigration to the U.S.

The poll comes as the majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans all say that the U.S. needs more strict immigration enforcement, as Breitbart News reported.

Americans overwhelmingly support ending illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration levels, at which more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted to the U.S. every year. The majority of swing voters say they oppose importing more foreign workers to compete against Americans for jobs.

Meanwhile, nearly two out of three Americans say they support reducing legal immigration, and more Americans support zero immigration to the U.S. than current legal immigration levels. More than four in nine in black Americans in swing districts across the country say immigration has made life “worse” in America.