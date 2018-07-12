Trump Requests ‘More American’ Air Force One Design

President Trump is requesting Air Force One undergo an external makeover so it will look “more American,” according to a report published Thursday.

Axios reported Thursday that Trump wants to replace what he describes as the “Jackie Kennedy” blue trim of the current Air Force One plane with a paint job that shows the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag.

According to the report, Trump met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in the Oval Office in February, finalizing an “informal deal” to purchase two 747s for $4 billion to replace the aging fleet.

The White House announced the deal would save taxpayers $1.4 billion, as the cost will be a reduction from the initial $5 billion estimate for the new planes.

Air Force One’s current color scheme dates back to the 1960s, when President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy commissioned industrial designer Raymond Loewy to redesign the plane.

He changed the plane’s orange color scheme and the words “MILITARY AIR TRANSPORT SERVICE” to its current design, featuring a light blue trim and the words “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” Air Force One’s current design has been in place for more than 55 years.

The president also reportedly requested the presidential bed on the new plane receive an upgrade from its couch-like sleeping quarters to a more comfortable arrangement.

Though Trump is commissioning the changes, he may not see them unless he is re-elected. Axios reported the two Boeing 747s are unlikely to be ready for presidential transport before January 20, 2021—the end of Trump’s first term in office.