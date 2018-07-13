24 Hours in Gun-Controlled Chicago: 6 Fatally Shot, 10 Wounded

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, six people were shot and killed and another ten were shot and wounded in gun-controlled Chicago.

The violence included a 16-year-old girl shot in the head during a triple shooting late Wednesday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the triple shooting was followed by three separate fatal shootings that occurred “within an hour of each other.”

The first fatality was 19-year-old Kyle Newman, who was standing outside on West Jarvis Avenue at 11:15 pm when he took gunfire to the ear and cheek. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead approximately two hours later. At 11:20 pm, two men were standing in the 8800 block of South Paulina Street when someone opened fire, wounding of the men and killing the other. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Leo Wilson.

The third fatality of the hour occurred “on the Far South Side” when 28-year-old John L. Young was shot and killed. The shooting occurred around 11:45 pm.

Earlier in the day — just after noon on Wednesday — West Englewood’s Rogelio Silva was sitting in his home when he heard gunshots. He looked out his window without seeing a gunman or a victim. His neighbor then informed him that “there was a body lying on the ground across the street.”

In total, six were killed before the 24 hours were over, ten others were wounded.

On May 3, 2018, Breitbart News reported nearly 40 people were shot over a 3-day time frame in gun-controlled Chicago. The wounded included a four-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. On June 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Chicago had already recorded over 1,000 gunshot victims for the year.

