A coalition of some 800 black pastors representing two million congregants held a press conference on Thursday at the National Press Club to push House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for encouraging people to confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“This is unacceptable,” Bishop Aubrey Shines of Glory to Glory Ministries said at the press conference.

“This type of rhetoric is something that is just unacceptable in America,” Shines said, citing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen being harassed while dining at a restaurant in Washington, DC, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her guests being denied service at a restaurant in rural Virginia.

“The kind of racial divisiveness is something that is helping destroy America as we know it,” Shines said. “This kind of intolerance is something we will not tolerate.”

In June, Waters told supporters in California to confront Trump administration officials wherever and whenever they could.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Waters said. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“What Maxine Waters did was incite people to mob rule; to try to overthrow the will of Americans,” Parker told Breitbart News. “And that’s Third World.”

“In fact, the beauty of America is that we are open and free; that we are civil in our discussions,” Parker said.

Parker said as African Americans the coalition thought it important to speak out on behalf of the 1.4 million blacks who voted for Trump and who disagree with the left-wing agenda Waters and others are promoting.