D.C. Officials Warn Residents to Boil Water After Valve Malfunction

Officials at DC Water have issued a boil water warning after an open valve at the Bryant pumping station on Thursday evening resulted in a loss of pressure that could lead to contaminants entering the water supply.

If you are having issues loading our website, here is a screen grab of the map of affected areas. pic.twitter.com/LyDt6MYlO3 — DC Water (@dcwater) July 13, 2018

“The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) advises customers to boil their water for cooking and drinking until further notice if they live within the area that is bounded by the following:

The north is bounded by Western Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue to Nebraska Avenue to Military Rd to Missouri to New Hampshire Avenue, To the east by Eastern Avenue, To the south by New York Ave to K St to Whitehurst Freeway, and To the west by Canal Road to the Clara Barton Pkwy.

The website also noted on Twitter than water filters in appliances do not remove contaminants.

“Due to this loss of pressure, as a precaution, affected customers are advised to boil their water until further notice. To minimize risk, customers should follow the instructions outlined below,” the website advises:

Customers should:

If water is discolored, run the tap until clear, prior to boiling. Bring water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Allow water to cool before using. Store cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for: Drinking Brushing teeth Preparing and cooking food Making ice Preparing infant formula Giving water to pets

D.C. Water noted that the valve has been repaired and water samples will continue to be tested while the boil notice is in effect.

D.C. Water website is www.dcwater.com and the 24-hour phone number is 202-612-3400. There is also an FAQ page on the website: dcwater.com/boilwaterFAQ.

Update – We anticipate this Boil Water event to last between 24-48 hours. We will share further updates as they come. Residents in the affected area should continue to boil water for drinking and cooking. — DC Water (@dcwater) July 13, 2018