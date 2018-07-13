Delingpole: Trump Just Dropped the Mother of all Brexit Bombs on Theresa May

President Trump just dropped the Mother of all Brexit Bombs on Theresa May.

His Sun interview – warning that if the UK Prime Minister goes ahead with her watered-down Brexit plans then she probably won’t get a trade deal with the US – has poured nitroglycerine on an already explosive political issue which threatens to destroy May and possibly even bring down her government.

His fiercest criticism came over the centrepiece of the PM’s new Brexit plan — which was unveiled in full yesterday. It would stick to a common ­rulebook with Brussels on goods and agricultural produce in a bid to keep customs borders open with the EU. But Mr Trump told The Sun: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal. “If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.”

In truth, Trump was doing no more than stating the obvious. As May’s Brexit White Paper stands, Britain would indeed remain so shackled by Euro regulations it would be quite impossible to negotiate a meaningful free trade deal with the U.S.

But it’s the symbolism of Trump’s comments rather than the substance that matters here.

Trump is placing himself very firmly on the side of the Brexit resistance rather than the Remain establishment; with the likes of Boris Johnson, David Davis and Nigel Farage rather than Theresa May and her Remainer-dominated government.

This outrageous, protocol breaching intervention has infuriated the liberal elite:

The President of the United States must always be welcome in Britain. But I would no more take advice from Donald Trump on negotiating Brexit than I would on staying married or choosing a good hair dye. https://t.co/ZVMZ2pblKg — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) July 13, 2018

But for the majority of British people who support Brexit, this could scarcely have come at a more welcome or desperate time.

“Treason” May’s Brexit sell-out negotiating paper was written for her by an arch-Remainer Civil Servant Ollie Robbins.

It is entirely possible that, despite the formulaic protestations made by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, this is actually an Establishment stitch up.

Methinks I smell a rat. Barnier suggests a deal is almost there. https://t.co/5qUAvoTQBg — Ruth Lea (@RuthLeaEcon) July 10, 2018

If President Trump’s intervention does anything to prevent this happening, then the British people will be eternally grateful.

He should bear this in mind just in case he glances at the TV today and sees the pitiful protests being orchestrated by bushbaby Marxist Owen Jones. They do not speak for Britain.