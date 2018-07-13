Trump Refuses CNN’s Acosta Pleas: ‘I Don’t Take Questions from Fake News’

President Donald Trump refused pleas for a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta during Friday’s joint press conference in the U.K. with Prime Minister Theresa May.

It was President Trump’s turn to call on a reporter for a question when Acosta began shouting, “Since you attacked CNN can I ask you a question?” He continued to make pleas for a question as Trump called on John Roberts of Fox News.

Trump in U.K. refuses pleas from CNN’s Acosta for question, “CNN is fake news, I don’t take questions from CNN…let’s go to a real network” … takes question from John Roberts of Fox News, Acosta: “Well we’re a real network too sir” – during joint briefing with PM Theresa May pic.twitter.com/hw2nUYsBD2 — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) July 13, 2018

“John Roberts, go ahead John,” said Trump over the continued shouts from Acosta.

“Can I ask you a question,” Acosta continued.

“No, no,” said Trump.

“CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions- I don’t take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN,” Trump declared.

“John Roberts of Fox. Let’s go to- Let’s go to a real network,” said Trump.

Acosta shot back, “Well we’re a real network too sir.”

Roberts then began putting his question to the president through the microphone provided to him as the reporter granted a question by the president.

