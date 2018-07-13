Virginia County Votes to Arm Teachers, Pay for Their Guns

Virginia’s Lee County school district voted to arm teachers and pay for their guns and training.

Lee County is the first in the state to allow teachers to be armed.

WJHL quotes Lee County School Board Chairman Michael Kidwell saying, “The only way to fight a gun if somebody comes through these doors with a gun to shoot our students, is with another gun.”

School board member Rob Hines added, “At least it gives us a chance. If we sat there and did nothing, I couldn’t sleep at night. At least we’re trying to do something.”

Members of the board also noted that arming teachers was the most cost efficient means of increasing school safety. And numerous teachers have already volunteered to carry guns.

The school district agreed to pay for the teachers’ guns and also to cover the cost of their training.

On June 16, 2018, Breitbart News reported that nearly 220 Texas school districts allow staff to be armed. Texas adopted a policy allowing armed staff after the December 14, 2012, attack on gun-free Sandy Hook Elementary School.

