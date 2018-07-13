Watch Live: Indictment of 12 Russian Intelligence Officers for Hacking DNC, Clinton Campaign

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors have secured an indictment against 12 more Russian nationals, this time in specific relation to the 2016 DNC hack.

An embargo on the information was lifted prior to Rosenstein’s announcement when a reporter in the main Department of Justice briefing room broke the information by reading a press release over a hot mic. According to that press release, the indicted Russians leaked the information obtained through the alleged hack via the account known as “WikiLeaks 2.0.”

Reporters at DOJ, discussing an embargoed press release on a hot mic, say that 12 Russian intelligence officers have been indicted for hacking the DNC and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) July 13, 2018

The press conference was announced on short notice Friday morning, with no topic given beyond “a law enforcement announcement.” The first indications of the subject matter came shortly before the conference began as CNN reported that a notice posted in the main federal courthouse in Washington, DC, indicated that attorneys from Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and the DOJ National Security Division had visited Friday morning related to a grand jury indictment.