D.C. Boil Water Advisory Still in Place; No Word on Test Samples or End Time

The boil water advisory issued by District of Columbia officials on Friday is still in place, according to DC Water’s Twitter account.

“The boil water advisory remains in place at this time. We will be providing an update later this morning for all impacted customers. Thank you for your patience,” the tweet posted right before 9 a.m. on Saturday said:

The boil water advisory remains in place at this time. We will be providing an update later this morning for all impacted customers. Thank you for your patience. — DC Water (@dcwater) July 14, 2018

But the water authority did not say if the testing of random water samples from around the district yielded any evidence of pathogens getting into the water supply after a valve malfunction on Thursday night.

The update also did not say how long the advisory would remain in place.

The development has resulted in the closure of public pools and splash parks in the midst of summer heat. City schools and restaurants have also had to take precautions because of the advisory.

One Friday afternoon, DC Water tweeted a revised map that showed more definitively the area where officials say water should be boiled:

Update 2:44PM – Here is the new map of the affected area and the link to the interactive map. Please note, if customers are outside the impacted area on the map, but experienced low or no water pressure, they should also boil their water. https://t.co/5w83atZso5 pic.twitter.com/vLDlGjujps — DC Water (@dcwater) July 13, 2018

Officials issued the following advice:

As a precaution, don’t rely on a filter or water from any appliance connected to your water lines. Customers should use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for: -Drinking -Brushing teeth -Preparing and cooking food -Making ice -Preparing infant formula -Water for pets If water is discolored, run the tap until clear, prior to boiling. Bring water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Allow water to cool before using. Store cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for: Drinking Brushing teeth Preparing and cooking food Making ice Preparing infant formula Giving water to pets

The DC Water website is www.dcwater.com, and the 24-hour phone number is 202-612-3400. There is also an FAQ page on the website: dcwater.com/boilwaterFAQ.

