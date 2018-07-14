D.C. Boil Water Advisory Still in Place; No Word on Test Samples or End Time

The boil water advisory issued by District of Columbia officials on Friday is still in place, according to DC Water’s Twitter account.

“The boil water advisory remains in place at this time. We will be providing an update later this morning for all impacted customers. Thank you for your patience,” the tweet posted right before 9 a.m. on Saturday said:

But the water authority did not say if the testing of random water samples from around the district yielded any evidence of pathogens getting into the water supply after a valve malfunction on Thursday night.

The update also did not say how long the advisory would remain in place.

The development has resulted in the closure of public pools and splash parks in the midst of summer heat. City schools and restaurants have also had to take precautions because of the advisory.

One Friday afternoon, DC Water tweeted a revised map that showed more definitively the area where officials say water should be boiled:

Officials issued the following advice:

As a precaution, don’t rely on a filter or water from any appliance connected to your water lines. Customers should use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for:

-Drinking

-Brushing teeth

-Preparing and cooking food

-Making ice

-Preparing infant formula

-Water for pets

If water is discolored, run the tap until clear, prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes.

Allow water to cool before using.

Store cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

The DC Water website is www.dcwater.com, and the 24-hour phone number is 202-612-3400. There is also an FAQ page on the website: dcwater.com/boilwaterFAQ.

