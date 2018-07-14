NRA Lobbyist Sues Male Gun Controllers for Targeting Her with ‘Hate, Vitriol’

Former NRA president and current NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer filed state and federal lawsuits alleging five male gun control supporters have targeted her with “hate and vitriol.”

Hammer says the alleged harassment began in the aftermath of the February 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That shooting was carried out by a 19-year-old who legally purchased his rifle, then shot and killed 17 people in a the gun-free school zone.

The Florida News Service reports that the defendants in the federal suit are Lawrence “Lol” Sorensen of California, Christopher Risica of Connecticut and Howard Weiss, and Patrick Sullivan, whose places of residence are unknown.” The suit claims the men have caused “emotional distress” in a way that raises concerns the attacks might “quickly escalate into actual violence.”

The suit alleges, “The defendants have transcended mere criticism and employed threats, harassment, and personal abuse to try to humiliate and intimidate Hammer in a manner that is utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

The state level suit is filed against 66-year-old Brian Fitzgerald, of Miami-Dade County. That suit seeks over $1 million in damages.

Hammer’s suit contains examples of the emails and other communication allegedly sent by the men.

Sorensen acknowledged sending photos of gunshot victims. An email from Risica allegedly said, “I can’t wait till the day I flip on the news to see you mourning a gunshot victim. You’re disgusting and exactly what’s wrong with people today. I seriously hope karma comes around for you soon.”

Weiss allegedly sent an email which said, “I pray every day that one of these ‘good’ people puts 100 bullets between your eyes so we can celebrate.”

The suit claims Hammer was verbally accosted in a grocery store too, when she was allegedly told, “I hope somebody blows your … head off and your family too.”

