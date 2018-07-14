Police: Paraplegic Man Zip-Ties, Tasers Stripper for Refusing Him Sex

A man paralyzed from the waist down zip-tied and tasered a stripper because she refused to have sex with him, police said.

Johnnie Thompson, 31, of Decatur, Georgia, hired the exotic dancer to come to his home, which he shares with his parents, and allegedly threatened the woman at gunpoint before forcing her into a room with cameras, ordering her to remove her clothes, and binding her ankles using zip-ties, the Daily Mail reported.

Thompson then allegedly demanded that the woman have sex with him. When the woman fought back, Thompson fired his taser at her two times, police said.

“He fired a Taser at her, not once, but twice in her chest,” DeKalb County Police Detective Chris Tappan told WSB. “She started to struggle with her captor. He pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at her.”

The exotic dancer then managed to break free from the zip-ties, escape through a window, and call 911. Police arrived at the scene to find the half-naked woman with prongs from the taser stuck in her chest.

Authorities arrested Thompson and charged him with aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to DeKalb County Jail records.

Officers say they found additional zip-ties and a machete during a search of Thompson’s home. Thompson reportedly told police the exotic dancer “went crazy,” and he had to defend himself against her attacks.

Authorities say Thompson has a history of other exotic dancers claiming he abused them, and they are taking that history into account to search for other potential victims. In one incident that took place three months ago, one exotic dancer filed a police report against Thompson alleging that he assaulted her.