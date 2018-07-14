Six Hours in Gun-Controlled Chicago: One Shot and Killed, 10 Wounded

Six hours from late Friday into early Saturday morning in gun-controlled Chicago witnessed one person shot and killed and ten others wounded.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the six-hour time period began around 11:15 p.m., “when three people walked up to a 26-year-old man walking in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place” and one of the three opened fire. The man was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At 11:20 p.m. a 22-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car. He drove to a service station to get help but succumbed to his wounds.

About 12:35 a.m. Saturday a 20-year-old walking in Lawndale was shot in the leg. At about 1:45 a.m. a 61-year-old was shot while “walking on the 100 block of South Waller Avenue.”

At 2:10 a.m a 46-year-old man was shot by someone in a passing car, and shortly after 2:30 a.m. an 18-year-old was shot in the arm while driving in Bridgeport.

This violence comes in the wake of a 24-hour time period Wednesday to Thursday in which six were shot fatally and ten others were wounded.