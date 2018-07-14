Trump Takes Turn at Turnberry Golf Resort Before Putin Meeting

President Donald Trump is spending two days at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland after a NATO summit and bilateral meetings with U.K. leaders and before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday.

“I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise!” wrote Trump. “The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin”:

Trump was seen Saturday on the golf course. He was spotted by a reporter amidst screeching protesters:

Joining President Trump in Scotland are White House press secretary Sarah Sanders; John Kelly, chief of staff; Bill Shine, newly appointed deputy chief of staff for communications; Stephen Miller, senior adviser to the president; and Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media.

Trump’s son Eric posted his own video of Turnberry on Friday, indicating he may be at the resort at the same time as his father:

Trump participated in the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, this week before continuing on for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and a first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K. He is in Scotland for two days before heading to Helsinki, Finland, for bilateral meetings with Putin.

