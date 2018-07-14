Trump Touts 25K Stock Market Bump from Scotland

President Donald Trump heralded successes in the American economy on Saturday from his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

“The Stock Market hit 25,000 yesterday,” wrote Trump. The president is at Turnberry in between NATO and U.K. foreign meetings this past week and bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin coming up on Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

The Stock Market hit 25,000 yesterday. Jobs are at an all time record – and that is before we fix some of the worst trade deals and conditions ever seen by any government. It is all happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

“Jobs are at an all time record – and that is before we fix some of the worst trade deals and conditions ever seen by any government. It is all happening!” said Trump.

The Dow Industrial Average hit 25,000 again on Friday for the first time in a month.

On Thursday President Trump highlighted more historic unemployment lows. He specifically pointed to the lowest unemployment rate in history for Hispanics and Latinos 16 years and older, the rate hitting 4.6 percent in June. That was down from 4.9 percent.

The Trump administration has also seen America’s lowest unemployment rates for black and Asian Americans. Investors Business Daily reported on its own poll this week showing American minorities have seen confidence in their own finances rise from 57.1 to 63.5 from Trump’s inauguration until now. The report cited correlation between financial confidence with “future voting tendencies.”

