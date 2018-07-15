Anti-Trump Paraglider Who Buzzed Trump Visit Arrested in Britain

British authorities have arrested a 55-year-old man and charged him with violating security by buzzing within meters of the Scottish golf course on which President Donald Trump was playing Friday.

Authorities have not identified the man who used a motorized paraglider to buzz past Trump as he played the Turnberry course in Ayrshire. The man was toting a banner reading, “Trump: Well Below Par,” and was arrested without incident on Sunday, Fox News reported.

According to posts on social media, the environmental extremist group Greenpeace organized the stunt. Police said the man put himself in “grave danger” of being shot by snipers that were stationed around the course for Trump’s security.

Watch as @realDonaldTrump tries to hide from our message flying right over his head #resist #stoptrump pic.twitter.com/hINfBLpFoZ — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 13, 2018

President Trump and First Lady Melania spent the weekend at the Scottish Trump resort. The president will travel to Russia on Monday to meet with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin before heading back to the U.S. early next week.

