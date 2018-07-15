D.C. Officials Lift Boil Water Advisory; Contaminant Found in One Area

DC Water officials announced on social media on Sunday the advisory to boil water in some areas of the District of Columbia had been lifted after a valve malfunction in the city’s water system on Thursday led to more than two days of restrictions to avoid possible exposure to contaminants.

“UPDATE 8:23 AM 7/15 The boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers. If you were in the affected area, run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory),” D.C. Water posted on Twitter.

UPDATE 8:23 AM 7/15 The boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers. If you were in the affected area, run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory). — DC Water (@dcwater) July 15, 2018

But on Saturday officials said one of 13 areas where water samples were tested in the district found a contaminant in one area, the local FOX News affiliate reported.

DC Water says one area, affecting 7,000 DC Water customers in the District, are still under a boil water advisory after investigators say one area of 13 tested positive for contamination. They say that the test detected total coliform (bacteria) in the smaller affected area. DC Water says E. coli was not found in the areas tested.

“We are in the process of confirming all results and also testing new locations around that one hydrant where the positive test results were marked,” David Gadis, chief executive and general manager of DC Water, said in the FOX report.

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter