Illegal Alien Accused of Trying to Rob, Stab Woman in Home Invasion

An illegal alien from Guatemala is accused of trying to rob and stab a woman in Mascotte, Florida, during a home invasion.

The 32-year-old illegal alien went by the fake name Samuel Hernandez, telling police that he was seeking to rob the victim’s home to steal cash in order to repay his debts to the human smugglers who had recently trafficked him across the United States-Mexico border, according to FOX35.

The illegal alien allegedly broke into the woman’s home while she was in her bedroom watching television.

“I turned back to see the TV again and that’s when I see the door wide open and I see him coming toward me,” the victim told FOX35.

The illegal alien allegedly charged towards the woman with a knife, leaving her cut as she grabbed the weapon and began screaming.

The victim told the media that the illegal alien fell down stairs in her home and that her husband woke up when he heard her screaming. The victim’s brother-in-law also began fighting off the illegal alien, holding him in the victim’s home until the police arrived.

“He was talking in Spanish saying that somebody sent him,” the victim said. Police now say that the illegal alien was ordered by human smugglers at the southern border to repay his debts by stealing money.

The illegal alien also told the police that he had entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border from Mexico, originally coming from Guatemala.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency was contacted following the illegal alien’s arrest. ICE officials say they have a detainer on Hernandez and that he has been charged with attempted murder.