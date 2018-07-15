Trump Hits ‘Fake News’ over North Korea Progress

President Donald Trump again slammed the “Fake News” on Sunday, this time for not highlighting North Korea concessions to the United States.

“There hasn’t been a missile or rocket fired in 9 months in North Korea, there have been no nuclear tests and we got back our hostages,” Trump wrote Sunday, tempering his statements with the uncertainty of where relations with the nation’s regime will lead:

There hasn’t been a missile or rocket fired in 9 months in North Korea, there have been no nuclear tests and we got back our hostages. Who knows how it will all turn out in the end, but why isn’t the Fake News talking about these wonderful facts? Because it is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

President Trump then turned to criticizing media outlets for not focusing on the positive results of talks between the U.S. and North Korea, “Who knows how it will all turn out in the end, but why isn’t the Fake News talking about these wonderful facts? Because it is FAKE NEWS!”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently returned to North Korea for what is believed to be his third trip to the nation. His trip was focused on working out the details agreed to during the Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, namely, “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

In the course of negotiations between the two nations, the U.S. has seen North Korea stop testing ballistic missiles as it had been aggressively doing and return three U.S. prisoners that had been held captive in North Korea.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with other administration officials welcomed the three former prisoners of North Korea home on a late night in early May. The concession came ahead of Trump’s Singapore meeting with Kim. Pompeo had flown to North Korea to gather the three men and escorted them home on a plane back to the U.S.

There were reports leading up to Pompeo’s most recent trip that North Korea has continued operating nuclear facilities. North Korea’s foreign ministry decried the U.S. as talks came to a close, for making what it called “rapacious” demands. Pompeo characterized the talks by saying that they “made progress on almost all of the central issues, some places a great deal of progress, other places there’s still more work to be done.”

U.S. and North Korean officials held talks on Sunday to discuss North Korea’s return of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported the talks took place in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

On Monday President Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has expressed low expectations for the meetings and kept a we’ll see approach after last week’s NATO meetings in Brussels, Belgium, and bilateral meetings in the U.K. with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook