Trump: Obama Didn’t Go After Russians, Thought Hillary Would Win

President Donald Trump took aim Saturday at the 12 Russians Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein indicted three days before Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration,” Trump said Saturday as he spent the weekend in Scotland at his Turnberry golf resort.

On Friday, Rosenstein announced indictments of 12 Russian military operatives for hacking email accounts of Democrats. He specified that no Americans colluded with the Russian operatives.

“Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” asked Trump in the Saturday tweets.

The president issued yet another post about the timing of the Russian offenses and Obama, “These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why.”

He continued, “Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!”

Trump also questioned actions of the FBI, “….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?”

President Trump shook up the NATO conference in Brussels, Belgium, this week over security concerns of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, the money that Germany has sent Russia for the pipeline, and called on NATO partners to increase defense spending to meet their previously agreed upon two percent spending threshold.

From Brussels, Trump continued on to the United Kingdom for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and a first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for a meeting over tea.

Some Democrats have attempted to persuade Trump to cancel his upcoming meeting with Putin in light of Rosenstein’s indictments of the 12 Russians.

As of Saturday President Trump was still scheduled to hold the bilateral meetings with President Putin on this coming Monday, July 16, in Helsinki, Finland.

