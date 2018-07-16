California Judge Stops Family Deportations, Invites ACLU to Aid Asylum Requests

Migrants and their children should not be deported until the ACLU has a chance to help them get asylum in the United States, according to the California judge who has taken temporary control of the President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance family-migration policy.

The intervention by Judge Dana Sabraw comes as more media reports reveal the economic destruction being caused in Central America by the United States’s loopholed migration laws. Those laws encourage Central American families and young women and men to sell their houses or go into debt to hire the expensive cartel-linked coyotes needed to guide them up to the U.S. border — even though few of the migrants get approval to live in the United States.

The pending deportations were blocked on Monday, for one week, at the request of the ACLU by Sabraw, who is already forcing agency officials to reunite 2,551 children and youths with their migrant parents. The judge’s demand for reunification is forcing immigration agencies to release the migrants’ parents from detention before the President’s zero-tolerance policy can deport them homewards. Sabraw is also forcing taxpayers to fund the reunification of the migrants with their claimed children.

“Due to their unlawful separations, parents and children have had no chance to have meaningful conversations with one another about the family’s collective options,” the ACLU said in its request to the judge. “Parents cannot make such momentous decisions on behalf of their families without knowing what claims their children may have, or even that their children may have independent claims.”

The parents could ask the ACLU to help win asylum for their children, even after the parents have done home. One option for the children and youths is to seek so-called ” Special Immigrant Juvenile Status” which would allow a state judge to win federal green cards for youths on the grounds that they have been abandoned by their parents in the United States.

The ACLU is offering free legal services to the migrants, usually from Ivy league lawyers at elite law firms. Very few of the lawyers are expected to live in the blue-collar neighborhoods where the migrants settle and sent their children to public schools. The vast majority of the “families” consist of one parent and one child, ensuring poverty and reliance on taxpayer aid.

Sabraw, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, intervened as the Department of Homeland Security prepared to repatriate many of the parent migrants who tried to use their children to move into the United States.

In the last few weeks, officials have deported a small group of migrants who brought 102 children aged four or below into the United States. Officials said at least 12 of the parents agreed to separate themselves from their children and leave them in the United States. Those children likely will be passed to close relatives of the migrants, many of whom are illegally in the United States.

Officials are processing the group of roughly 2,500 adults who brought children aged 5 to 17 into the United States.

Some of the 2,500 migrant-adults have been sent home, including Donelda Pulex Castellanos, a middle-class mother from Guatemala who described her attempt to sneak through the catch-and-release loopholes created by progressive judges and their ideological allies. The New York Times recounted their failure as they were frustrated by Trump’s zero-tolerance policies:

The Pulexes are frank about their motivations for heading north: They thought they might have a chance of making more money, getting a better education for their daughters and generally improving their lives. “We wanted to live there and leave behind everything bad about life in Guatemala,” Mr. Pulex explained … The family had come up with a plan: Ms. Pulex and Marelyn would leave first, with the aid of a migrant smuggler, and try to make it to the home of a relative who was living with his family in Texas. Once the two were settled, Mr. Pulex would follow with Emily… The smuggler dropped them near the river, on the outskirts of the city, told them that the United States was on the other side and vanished. With Marelyn in her arms, Ms. Pulex waded across. As she clambered up the opposite bank, the border authorities descended, just as she had anticipated. Little did she know that a day earlier, Mr. Sessions had announced the zero-tolerance policy for unlawful border crossers.

The Pulex family did not claim to be persecuted by criminals. In fact, the father drove a bus and they owned a house from which the mother operated a small shop. But the family sold their house in a failed effort to get onto the progressives’ catch-and-release pathway into the United States, spotlighting the destructive economic impact on the homeland countries’ of the United States’s loopholed immigration-enforcement system.

Their story is echoed by other reports. For example, the Los Angeles Times reported on another Guatemalan migrant who borrowed $5,000 for a coyote to guide himself and his daughter into the United States, and was quickly sent home by Trump’s policy:

It wasn’t a joyous homecoming for Ovidio Batres Morales, who returned to Guatemala after spending almost seven weeks in U.S. immigration detention.

His wife, more agitated than relieved, was waiting for him outside the Guatemalan air force base here. Chartered planes packed with deportees from the United States arrive with regularity. Batres, lean and ashen-faced, was sullen, a broken man. He had come home without his daughter … Back in Guatemala, Batres said he feels worse than when he was a prisoner in New Mexico.

In 2017, because of the catch-and-release loopholes, work permits were awarded to more than 400,000 migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

The 400,000-strong population of asylum seekers “is a huge thing — it is almost half of our legal immigration flow per year,” Rosemary Jenks, policy director at NumbersUSA, told Breitbart News in May.

“It is more than the number of agricultural guest-workers [H-2as] that we hand out [each year], plus the number of H-2Bs [visa workers], plus the annual number of H-1Bs [visa workers],” she said. The asylum seekers “are competing for construction jobs and service-industry jobs against the poorest Americans — including the recent legal immigrants — and of course the employers gain,” she said.

Democratic and GOP leaders have repeatedly rejected Trump’s four-part immigration reforms in 2018. Those reforms would push up wages and salaries by trimming immigration numbers and by closing many of the border loopholes which have raised the labor supply in the United States. In fact, many Democratic politicians are trying to widen the loopholes and to import more cheap labor amid the dramatic rise in wealth inequality in California and nationwide.

Around the nation, Republicans and Democrats have worked hard to protect their districts’ supply of cheap labor, often by trying to exclude federal enforcement agencies. In April 2018, for example, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) warned local illegal aliens — and many local food-industry businesses — that ICE was planning to arrest many criminal illegal aliens. Officials later said Schaaf’s warning helped block the repatriation of many criminal illegal aliens with sex crime convictions, drunk driving convictions, and armed robbery convictions.

But Trump’s effort to limit legal and illegal immigration is driving up wages and salaries for Americans in various locations and careers around the country. The beneficiaries include African-American bakers in Chicago, Latino restaurant workers in Monterey, Calif., disabled people in Missouri, high schoolers, resort workers in Hilton Head, construction workers, Superbowl workers, the garment industry, and workers at small businesses, and even Warren Buffett’s railroad workers.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people, it floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.