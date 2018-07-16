EXCLUSIVE – Sheriff Joe Arpaio: Deploy U.S. Military Inside Mexico to Stop Illegal Immigration, Drug Smuggling

Joe Arpaio, the former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona revealed that if he wins the U.S. Senate race in his state he would push for the deployment of the U.S. military inside Mexico to stop drugs, gangs and illegal aliens before they reach the American border.

Arpaio is running for the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake. He spoke last night in an interview on this reporter’s talk radio program “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and News Talk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Unveiling part of his policy agenda, Arpaio explained his proposal to deploy U.S. troops inside Mexico:

My idea, which is maybe out of the box: Since we have agents that are government employees working with foreigners, why don’t we use another government agency that happens to be the U.S. Army and send them across the border to work with the foreign authorities, the Federales and the Mexican army? Not to invade Mexico. We have been doing it anyway with other types of government employees so who is going to argue with this? Because something has to be done before the drugs come over the border. Stop it before it gets to the border. That is how you solve the problem.

Arpaio explained that Mexico would need to first agree to the deployment. He suggested that President Trump could use pressure tactics, such as withholding foreign aid, if Mexico resists.

He continued, “Just an idea and when I get to Washington if you don’t think I’m going to push that idea. Because it only makes sense. And I don’t know why they would turn it down since we have agents already there working side-by-side. What is wrong with the military? The helicopters? Go over the opium fields. And also get to the border.”

“We use the military everywhere else in the world, don’t we? OK. Why can’t we do it with our neighbors?” he asked.

Arpaio also said that if he wins he would open a Senate office at the U.S.-Mexico border. “It would be the Senate office,” he explained. “If you want to see me you will have to come down to the border.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.