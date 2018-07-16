Donald Trump Jr. mocked Jeb Bush Monday morning as a wannabe “badass” for criticizing President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Bush shared an op-ed from Never-Trump magazine National Review titled, “It’s a Really Bad Idea to Meet Alone with Putin.” In response, Trump mocked him for the failures of his presidential campaign and his brother George W. Bush’s war for Middle East regime change.

Is it as bad as an idea as invading Iraq, nation building for 16 years and nothing to show for it? Ask your brother Jeb! Weird how everyone becomes a badass two years after the fight. https://t.co/AaHGgd6cnI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 16, 2018

Bush previously sought to dub then-president candidate Donald Trump as an aspiring “chaos president” for claiming to desire improved relations with the Russian state.

Putin thinks Donald will re-reset relations w/ Russia. Hillary 2.0. #chaospresident https://t.co/HGGn7rMVk1 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 17, 2015

A true freedom-loving conservative wouldn’t be flattered by praise from a despot like Putin #ChaosCandidate https://t.co/fz3GfrFuxs — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 18, 2015

We need a president who will stand up to Putin, not coddle him @realDonaldTrump. #GOPDebatehttps://t.co/fDzJnrSQvI — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 14, 2016

Bush also once shared a Bloomberg op-ed framing Putin as a global manipulator of foreign elections.

Don’t Let Mexico’s Elections Become Putin’s Next Target – Bloomberg https://t.co/nxKGJjoEsb — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 10, 2017

The National Review op-ed, written by the news outlet’s editor Rich Lowry, warns President Donald Trump against a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lowry advises Trump to “have professionals in the room” during the meeting, lest Putin infer a “flashing green light for further adventurism.”

Lowry further expresses agreement with Washington Free Beacon editor and son-in-law to Bill Kristol Matthew Continetti’s assertion that Trump’s public statements — regarding NATO funding, Putin,and Crimea — “emboldened” Putin to pursue “being a bully.”

