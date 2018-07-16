Former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh fired off angry tweets for hours Monday, calling President Donald Trump a “traitor” — which conveniently blunted a wave of mockery after he appeared on a comedy series unironically calling to arm four-year-olds with mortars.

Walsh, who began his Twitter tirade as Trump spoke during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, found it egregious that Trump said special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was partly to blame for poor relations between the United States and Russia instead of the Kremlin’s actions during the election. “Trump just now, in front of the world: The Mueller probe is to blame. Not Russia,” Walsh wrote. “Just despicable.”

The radio host claimed President Trump “won’t stand for his own country,” when asked if he accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia infiltrated the Democratic National Committee’s computer systems. “He won’t answer. But he speaks more favorably of Putin,” fumed Walsh. “That’s it. That should be the final straw. It is for me.”

Ratcheting up his criticism, Walsh called the joint press conference between the two leaders “an absolute disgrace,” and not only accused President Trump of committing “treason,” but branded him a “clear [and] present danger to America.” “Republicans can no longer be quiet. I won’t be quiet. I am done with him,” the former lawmaker declared to his nearly 150,000 followers.

Echoing his previous statements on rescinding his support for the Republican president, Walsh said he “cannot [and] will not support a traitor.”

“I’ve always tried to balance my personal distaste for Trump with my support for much of the agenda. The good Trump/bad Trump thing,” he added. “After 2day, that dance is over. The bad Trump now clearly outweighs any policy benefits. He is a danger to this country. I can’t straddle anymore.”

Walsh’s emotional tweetstorm came just one day after a particularly humiliating episode; he was featured in the debut episode of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? participating in a PSA which argues for arming preschool children — “Kinder Guardians” — with military-grade weaponry.

The former congressman tried to minimize his credulous participation before the show aired. “Strangest interview of my life – don’t think they spoofed me very much,” he tweeted.

Days later, Walsh appeared on Showtime endorsing training children aged 4-12 for “pistols, rifles, semi-automatics, and a rudimentary knowledge of mortars.”

The producers then convinced him to say on camera: “In less than a month, a first grader can become a first grenader.”