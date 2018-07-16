The left wing, abortion-on-demand NARAL Pro-Choice America is spearheading a protest it says will take place in all 50 states on Aug. 26 to oppose President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next Supreme Court Justice, Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The so-called “Stand for Justice” rallies are planned to take place on “Women’s Equality Day.”

📅 SAVE THE DATE: August 26, 2018 📅 On the anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, we’re rallying across all 50 states to fight back against anti-choice extremist & #SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh to #SaveRoe. Join us ➡️ https://t.co/0N1ARlQIqu #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/kiqzalGol9 — NARAL (@NARAL) July 16, 2018

The groups joining NARAL to promote the event are the usual leftists who believe a Justice Kavanaugh would “punish women” if the Supreme Court took up a review of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion that has resulted in the death of millions of female unborn babies.

The list includes The People’s Defense, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Color of Change, CREDO, Daily Kos, Demand Justice, End Citizens United, Every Voice, Feminist Majority Foundation, Indivisible, MoveOn, National Women’s Law Center, PCCC, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Religious Institute, Stand Up America, and the Working Families Party.

“Donald Trump has long promised only to nominate a justice who will end Roe v. Wade and criminalize abortion,” the press release announcing the rallies states. “Trump has found his man in Brett Kavanaugh. Which is why dozens of organizations and thousands of people are ready to take to the streets on August 26th.”

“This August 26th, Americans will stand united in commitment for our freedom and our future to tell the U.S. Senate that they must vote to block Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court,” Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL, states in promotional materials distributed to the media. “Brett Kavanaugh is a sure-fire vote to end the protections of Roe, criminalize abortion, and punish women just as the president promised.”

“People know what is at stake in this fight,” Hogue states. “Kavanaugh would decimate reproductive rights, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.”

“Senators in all 50 states must listen to their constituents, and do their jobs to uphold the will of the people and the soul of our country, and block this nomination,” Hogue states in the press release.

Kavanaugh has broad support from the pro-life, pro-family community, which has praised Trump for keeping his campaign promise to nominate conservative judges to the Supreme Court bench.

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter