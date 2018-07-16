Paul Ryan Confronts Donald Trump: ‘Russia Is Not Our Ally’

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan reacted to the news conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reminding the president that Russia was not a friend to the United States.

“The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally,” Paul Ryan said in a statement to reporters. “There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.”

Ryan also responded to Trump’s critical comments about the Russia investigation, defending the work conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other officials.

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world,” he said. “That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence.”

Ryan also appeared critical of Trump’s friendly tone with the Russian president, urging tougher action against Putin.

“The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy,” he said.