Ron Paul: ‘Trump Won’ in Summit with Putin, ‘Neocons Aren’t Very Happy’

Former Republican congressman and non-interventionist advocate Ron Paul praised President Trump’s summit in Helsinki, Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he believes the president “won.”
In comments after Trump and Putin wrapped up a press conference together, Paul said he was “delighted” to see the two power players speaking while noting that the interventionist wings of the Democratic and Republican parties — commonly referred to as “neoconservatives” — are outraged by the meeting.
Paul said:
I would say that this was significant diplomacy. It has to be that the neocons aren’t very happy because Trump sounded pretty reasonable. And I think Trump won on this. And I don’t think Putin was seen in a bad light. [Emphasis added]
Just talking to people face to face I think is so significant and I thought it was very worthwhile. The problems are still out there. [Emphasis added]
That’s the whole thing about the effort put in in this country for the anti-Russian mood, you know, is so strong. That’s a mixed deal because like I say, so many things are bipartisan. Hatred towards Russia is bipartisan and that to me is sad because you hear it constantly…. [Emphasis added]
I was delighted to see them go through, have the press conference … I think the world didn’t suffer from the summit and hopefully it can be a beginning rather than an end. [Emphasis added]
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), one of the most vocal neoconservatives in the Senate, said Trump’s press conference with Putin was “disgraceful,” while Former CIA Director John Brennan urged Republicans to impeach Trump for the meeting.
Meanwhile, Trump defended the meeting, calling his “America First” approach to foreign policy and relations with Russia “bold American diplomacy.”
