Donald Trump: New Air Force One Will Be Red, White, and Blue

President Donald Trump confirmed that the new model of Air Force One will have a different paint scheme than the current baby blue color.

Trump revealed the changes in an interview with CBS anchor Jeff Glor in Scotland.

“Red, white and blue, Air Force One is going to be incredible, it’s going to be the top of the line, the top in the world,” he said.

Trump said that the new Air Force One plane would still take a long time before being put into service for future presidents.

He boasted that he helped negotiate a great deal with Boeing, saving the country $1.5 billion.

“Boeing gave us a good deal,” Trump said.