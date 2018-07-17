James Comey Calls on Voters to Support Democrats in Midterm Elections

Fired FBI Director James Comey is urging Americans to support Democrat candidates in the midterm elections this fall.

Comey criticized GOP lawmakers in a tweet Tuesday evening for what the former law enforcement official views as a reluctance to oppose President Donald Trump’s policies.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” tweeted Comey. “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now,” added the fired FBI director. “History has its eyes on us.”

Comey’s criticism comes amid a widespread outcry over President Trump’s dismissal of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election during a joint press conference with President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland. “I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” President Trump said. “He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Comey attacked Donald Trump’s remarks on Twitter Monday, accusing the president of siding with Russia over the U.S. on the issue of alleged election hacking. “This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country,” Comey fumed. “Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.”

Taking a swipe at Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, both who scored post-summit interviews with Donald Trump, the disgraced ex-law enforcement leader claimed the president “owes it to our nation to sit down with a serious journalist.”

In April, Comey announced he was no longer a registered member of the Republican Party because they had “lost their way” after President Trump won the White House. “The Republican Party has left me and many others,” Comey said. “I can’t be associated with it.”

President Trump relieved Comey of his duties as FBI director in May of 2017, citing his handling of the investigation into failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server.