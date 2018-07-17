Job Growth for Foreign-Born Workforce Falls, Native-Born Americans Gain

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: A store advertises that they are hiring in lower Manhattan on June 1, 2018 in New York, New York. According to the Labor Department, which released its official hiring and unemployment figures for May on Friday, the unemployment rate in America was 3.8 percent, …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Job growth for foreign-born workers in the United States have fallen for the second consecutive month, the latest employment data reveals.

In the month of June, foreign-born workers saw 2.28 percent year-to-year job growth, while native-born American workers saw 1.38 percent. In May, Breitbart News noted that growth in jobs for foreign-born workers had recorded in at about 3 percent. In April, job growth for foreign-born workers came in at 3.6 percent.

This decline in growth for foreign-born workers over the months of May and June is welcome news for native-born American workers who are seeing steady economic growth for the second month in a row.

While job gains for native-born Americans continue to grow slower than foreign-born workers, the economic gap between the groups is beginning to close. In May, like June, job growth for native-born Americans grew just below 1.5 percent.

This job growth is far more positive than the measly less-than-one-percent economic gains that were made for the native-born American population in the month of April, at the peak of an illegal immigration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The steady gains for American workers are coupled with a drop in illegal immigration at the southern border, Breitbart Texas noted, thanks to President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy where all border crossers are being criminally prosecuted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.  

