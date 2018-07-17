Job Growth for Foreign-Born Workforce Falls, Native-Born Americans Gain

Job growth for foreign-born workers in the United States have fallen for the second consecutive month, the latest employment data reveals.

In the month of June, foreign-born workers saw 2.28 percent year-to-year job growth, while native-born American workers saw 1.38 percent. In May, Breitbart News noted that growth in jobs for foreign-born workers had recorded in at about 3 percent. In April, job growth for foreign-born workers came in at 3.6 percent.

This decline in growth for foreign-born workers over the months of May and June is welcome news for native-born American workers who are seeing steady economic growth for the second month in a row.

While job gains for native-born Americans continue to grow slower than foreign-born workers, the economic gap between the groups is beginning to close. In May, like June, job growth for native-born Americans grew just below 1.5 percent.

This job growth is far more positive than the measly less-than-one-percent economic gains that were made for the native-born American population in the month of April, at the peak of an illegal immigration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The steady gains for American workers are coupled with a drop in illegal immigration at the southern border, Breitbart Texas noted, thanks to President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy where all border crossers are being criminally prosecuted.

