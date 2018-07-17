Steny Hoyer: Trump Committed ‘Treason,’ Democrats May Pursue Impeachment After Election

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MA) said Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump had committed “treason” in meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and that Democrats would consider impeachment “once we take control of the House back.”

Hoyer, who is the second-highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. House, did not apparently explain what, exactly, was treasonous about Trump’s meeting with Putin on Monday, in comments reported on Twitter by Chad Pergram of Fox News.

He said that the party would not move to impeach the president while it was in the minority, since to do so would be a “distraction.” However, he said that the party would take it up after the November elections — when, presumably, Democrats would be in the majority.

Treason carries a potential death penalty under federal law.

