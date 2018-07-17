Steny Hoyer: Trump Committed ‘Treason,’ Democrats May Pursue Impeachment After Election

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MA) said Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump had committed “treason” in meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and that Democrats would consider impeachment “once we take control of the House back.”

Hoyer, who is the second-highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. House, did not apparently explain what, exactly, was treasonous about Trump’s meeting with Putin on Monday, in comments reported on Twitter by Chad Pergram of Fox News.

He said that the party would not move to impeach the president while it was in the minority, since to do so would be a “distraction.” However, he said that the party would take it up after the November elections — when, presumably, Democrats would be in the majority.

Hoyer says Trump’s remarks were “nothing short or treason.” Says impeachment now would be “a distraction.” Says they could address it “once we take control of the House back” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Hoyer on Trump remarks in Finland:

Yesterday was a dark day..It was a Neville Chamberlain-like moment..I agree with (former CIA Director) John Brennan. It was nothing short of treason..The president’s performance was a disaster — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Hoyer, on since he believes the president committed treason, should be subject to impeachment: At this point and time, that would be a distraction..we need to get through this election — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Hoyer on if not pursuing impeachment fails to adequately address concerns by progressives in the Democratic party:

I think we speak to that wing of our party every day by focusing on health care..people’s minimum wage:::clean water for the environment — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Hoyer on why not seeking impeachment or other sanctions of the President now:

There will be time enough to address those issues once we take control of the House back — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Hoyer on why Democrats should wait to focus on potential impeachment:

We need to focus on taking back the House to save our country, its soul.. over the conduct of this administration — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2018

Treason carries a potential death penalty under federal law.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.