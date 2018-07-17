Watch Live: Congress Questions Facebook, Twitter, YouTube over Censorship

Lawmakers hold a second hearing into social media censorship Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee’s hearing “will specifically look at concerns regarding a lack of transparency and potential bias in the filtering practices of social media companies,” according to a press release issued Friday.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, will also examine the role of competition law in addressing these concerns.”

A video will appear once the hearing starts. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video player above at that time.

Witnesses for the hearing include:

Ms. Monika Bickert — Head of Global Policy Management, Facebook

Ms. Juniper Downs — Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, YouTube

Mr. Nick Pickles — Senior Strategist, Public Policy, Twitter

“[Social media] can be used to suppress a particular viewpoint and manipulate public opinion,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said in a press release ahead of the hearing.

“I am pleased that the leading social media companies have agreed to send content management experts to answer questions on their content moderation practices and how they can be better stewards of free speech in the United States and abroad.”

The committee held a first hearing “in a series on social media filtering and policing practices” in April.