Abolishing ICE Would Free 1.4M Criminal Illegal Aliens, Triple Population of Miami

Abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — which is responsible for arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens — would have released more than 1.4 million criminal illegal aliens into American communities in the last half decade.

Analysis conducted by Breitbart News reveals that had ICE been eliminated five years ago, there would have been about 1,406,051 criminal illegal aliens released into the American public rather than being arrested and deported.

This is a criminal illegal alien population that is more than triple the population of Miami, Florida.

Most recently, House and Senate Democrats have made abolishing ICE and all immigration enforcement part of their unofficial platform ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

On Wednesday, nearly 170 House Democrats voted against or “present” on a resolution praising and thanking ICE for their law enforcement duties in combatting crime, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Had ICE been abolished five years ago, more than 605,000 criminal illegal aliens arrested by the agency would have been freed into the U.S. Another 800,500 criminal illegal aliens would have been able to evade deportation and released back into American neighborhoods.

Just in the last year, had ICE been abolished as Democrats have sought, more than 233,000 criminal illegal aliens would have been released into the U.S. rather than being held in detainment or deported from the country.

Altogether, as Breitbart News previously reported, abolishing ICE a half decade ago would have freed 1.6 million illegal aliens into American communities.

Abolishing ICE Would Have Freed 1.6M Illegal Aliens into American Communities in Last 5 Yearshttps://t.co/ob3KciHcnW — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 28, 2018