After Pushing Gun Control, James Comey Urges Americans to Vote Democrat

Just weeks after the UK’s i News published James Comey’s call for more gun control in America, the former FBI director is using Twitter to urge Americans to vote Democrat in November.

Comey tweeted:

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

On July 1, 2018, Breitbart News reported excepts from Comey’s i News interview, in which he claimed the NRA tells “lies” and called for limitations on the types of guns Americans can purchase, as well as limits magazine capacity for those guns.

Comey said, “There’s no slippery slope in America when it comes to guns. It’s a concrete staircase, which is our constitution…. We just have to decide should we go up a stair or down a stair.”

He continued, “More and more gun owners in the U.S. are thinking: ‘Wait a minute, we can do something to keep children safer, we can keep the guns out of the hands of dangerous or disturbed people or juveniles in a much more effective way.’”

Comey said, “We restrict the ability to buy silencers in the U.S., we restrict the ability to buy fully automatic weapons – the world has not ended as a result of that.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.