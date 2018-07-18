Democrats calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached is not new as Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Al Green (D-TX) have regularly championed the cause. But following Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday the campaign to undo a presidential election is reaching fever pitch.

Green, who introduced Articles of Impeachment in the House last year (the resolution was quickly tabled) took to that chamber’s floor on Tuesday to again call for Trump’s impeachment and then posted a video of his remarks on Twitter.

“When a President puts democracy at risk and endangers the Republic, there is but one solution prior to an election, IMPEACHMENT #ImpeachmentIsNotDead #Helsinki2018,” Green’s tweet accompanying the video said.

“Mr. Speaker, there is a solution to a president who puts himself above his country,” Green said on the House floor.The framers of the Constitution knew that we would have this moment in time.”

“And they gave us the solution,” Green said. “We have only got to have the courage, the intestinal fortitude to stand up for this country and impeach this president. The time has come.”

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (D-NH) is another House member who has called for Trump’s impeachment but renewed her support following the Trump/Putin meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

The New Hampshire Journal reported that this time “her call was turbo-charged.”

“I am sickened by what I heard and saw from President Trump in Helsinki. His comments are disastrous for our country. He refused to back up our intelligence agencies’ unanimous conclusion that Russia interfered in our elections,” Shea-Porter tweeted.

“Trump must step down now and spare our people a drawn-out ordeal. President Richard Nixon stepped down for far less than what Mr. Trump has done. And if he won’t leave, Speaker Ryan must call for his impeachment,” Shea-Porter tweeted.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s call for Trump’s removal from office.

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s performance at a summit with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin merits impeachment. And he blasted Cruz for failing to denounce Trump, who shocked U.S. intelligence and law enforcement by taking the former KGB spy chief’s word that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election.

Breitbart News reported that the second-ranking Democrat in the House joined the impeachment chorus on Tuesday.

“Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MA) said Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump had committed ‘treason’ in meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and that Democrats would consider impeachment ‘once we take control of the House back,'” Breitbart News reported.

Pam Keith, a Democratic candidate who is running in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, tweeted her support for impeaching Trump on Twitter in a video.

“Just how much damage will we let Putin’s puppet do before we take action? Trump betrayed us in front of the whole world! It’s time for him to go. #ImpeachTrump #TreasonSummit,” Keith tweeted.

“I am calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Keith said in the video. “Yesterday he stood on the international stage. He embraced the lies of a dictator. He undermined the work of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies.”

“And he proved that he works in the interest of our enemies and not our friends,” Keith said in the video. “He cannot be trusted as the Commander and Chief and needs to be removed from office.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan — a registered Independent who voted for a Communist candidate in 1980 — tweeted that Trump’s news conference with Putin “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’” the threshold for impeachment, USA Today reported.

“It was nothing short of treasonous,” Brennan wrote.

