Ivanka Trump Takes Center Stage in Presidential Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser took a prominent role in a White House cabinet meeting on Wednesday, promoting job training for American workers amidst industry changes.

Ivanka Trump previewed the president’s upcoming executive order to establish the National Council for the American Worker — a task force dedicated to workforce training.

Trump’s daughter was the first to speak after the president, moving from her usual seat behind the cabinet officials to the front of the room to highlight efforts by each cabinet member in the administration to participate in the task force.

She praised Trump’s cuts of taxes and regulations as a direct cause for economic growth and job opportunities but noted that there was a difficulty for employers to find workers with the right skills.

“As we know, a robust labor market is great for the American worker,” Ivanka Trump said. “Wages are finally beginning to rise after a decade of stagnation.”

She revealed that Trump would reveal a private industry pledge to invest in the advancement of the American workforce, and expand apprenticeships and job training.

President Trump is expected to sign the executive order on Thursday.

He praised his daughter for her presentation of the upcoming project, predicting that the media would downplay her performance.

“Wow. If that were Ivanka Smith, the press would say, ‘That was totally brilliant,’” Trump said as the room chuckled. “As Ivanka Trump, they will say ‘Uh, she was ok.’”

Ivanka Trump also previewed the initiative in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.