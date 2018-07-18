Koch Brothers, Mark Zuckerberg Open Borders Groups Try to Revive DACA Amnesty

The pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaire Koch brothers are uniting with Facebook CEO billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders lobbying group to try to revive a push that would give amnesty to at least 3.5 million illegal aliens.

The Koch brothers’ LIBRE Initiative teamed with Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobbying group for a meeting on Capitol Hill to push Republican lawmakers to back an amnesty for the 3.5 million illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled on President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

@JorgeALima wraps up an informative panel. Thank you to our special guests, @SenatorLankford and @RepJeffDenham for joining us today! And thank you to our panelists from @CatoInstitute, @NiskanenCenter, and @FWDus. pic.twitter.com/JwFjr0q2cV — The LIBRE Initiative (@LIBREinitiative) July 18, 2018

Amnesty backers Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) both spoke at the Koch brothers event, along with FWD.us’s Mark Delich.

Denham said he wanted to pass an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens once and for all, while Lankford said the U.S. should bring in immigrants to do U.S. jobs since unemployment in the country has been lowered by President Trump’s economic and immigration policies.

The Koch brothers’ panel discussion also praised the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. regardless of their skills or English proficiency.

Mark Delich from @FWDus reminds attendees that a substantial number of immigrants who are entrepreneurs and successful CEO’s immigrated through family migration. — The LIBRE Initiative (@LIBREinitiative) July 18, 2018

“Whatever we do on immigration (in Congress) will be a bipartisan conversation” – @SenatorLankford pic.twitter.com/TfMM2YXW28 — The LIBRE Initiative (@LIBREinitiative) July 18, 2018

The push for DACA amnesty from the Koch brothers, the Republican establishment, and Zuckerberg’s FWD.us comes as the issue was essentially killed months ago when two amnesty pieces of legislation failed to pass out of the GOP-controlled House.

Midterm voters have repeatedly said they want less immigration to the U.S. A majority of swing voters and white voters in battleground districts say immigration from Central America and Mexico has made life in America “worse.” More than 4-in-9 black Americans in swing districts say the same of immigration.

Meanwhile, nearly 2-in-3 likely American voters say they want to see legal immigration to the U.S. reduced, as Breitbart News noted. A most recent poll found that a majority of conservatives say they generally oppose all immigration to the U.S.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through chain migration. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.