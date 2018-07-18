Kris Kobach: Trump’s Pro-U.S. Worker, Fair Trade Agenda ‘Future’ of GOP

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says the “future of the Republican Party” is President Trump’s pro-American worker, fair trade, and immigration agenda.

During a campaign event with Donald Trump Jr., Kobach praised Trump’s fair trade agenda where he has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, as well as billions of dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese imports.

Kobach said the pro-American worker approach to trade and immigration taken by the Trump administration is the future of the GOP.

We had a great evening with @DonaldJTrumpJr in Wichita. Thank you for your support and your endorsement for Kansas Governor, and thank you for visiting Kansas for #TeamKobach! #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/hIO0bmQkK7 — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 18, 2018

I’m honored to be considered for the office of Governor, but @DonaldJTrumpJr says he’d be ok with the names reversed! #TeamKobach #ksleg #ksgov pic.twitter.com/tQcCqkny2X — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 18, 2018

“Your dad, he broke the blue wall of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and he did it by being the blue-collar billionaire,” Kobach said. “You’re dad has that magical combination and elements of charisma and the ability to speak to the working man, but I believe that is the future of the Republican Party.”

“I’m trying to do the same thing in Kansas, where we reach out to blue collar workers and say ‘Look, the Republican Party is your natural home,” Kobach said. “We’re the ones protecting your jobs against foreign competition — illegal foreign competition, we’re the ones who care about making sure the projects get done and the environmentalist wackos don’t stop everything like the Keystone XL.”

Trump Jr. pushed back against his dad’s critics on trade — coming from free trader Republicans and Democrats — noting that foreign counties who have had tariffs placed on them by the Trump administration have been taking “advantage of us” for decades with free trade deals like NAFTA and in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“We’re pretending like we’ve had fair trade for years, we haven’t had fair trade. By the way, the reason the other side is complaining about it is because they want it to be unfair,” Trump Jr. said.

“We’ve set this precedent where you can take advantage of us. We’re not going to do anything about it,” Trump Jr. continued. “Of course they’re upset. When these people are our ‘allies’ are complaining about this, so wait, if your relationship with us and our friendship is predicated purely on you taking advantage of us, that’s not a friendship.”

Kobach has led on a number of issues nationally, most prominently being the voice in support of the Trump administration’s decision to include the U.S. citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The gubernatorial candidate also led the Trump administration’s commission on voter fraud, where he is now fighting the ACLU in court over a state’s right to make voters prove their citizenship before they vote.