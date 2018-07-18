Oregon Anti-Sanctuary Initiative Qualifies for Nov Ballot

An anti-sanctuary state initiative in Oregon qualified for November’s ballot on Tuesday, according to the state’s Secretary of State’s office, which announced that Initiative Petition 22 (“Repeals law limiting use of state/local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws”) surpassed the the 88,184 signature threshold needed to make the ballot.

According to the Salem Statesman Journal, “the initiative aims to remove a 31-year-old statute prohibiting Oregon law enforcement agencies from arresting individuals whose only crime is violating federal immigration law.”

Oregonians for Immigration Reform, which recently organized Oregonians to defeat a measure that would have allowed illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, reportedly said it was “confident” that Oregonians will “choose to repeal the state’s dangerous sanctuary law.”

“Across the state, hundreds of grassroots Oregonians worked to gather the signatures of tens of thousands of voters,” Cynthia Kendoll, the group’s president, said in a statement. ”All are eager to end Oregon’s sanctuary policy and see their state do its part to combat, not promote, illegal immigration.”