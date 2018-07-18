Police Accuse Woman of Chasing Down and Stabbing Man Who Exposed Himself in Park

Police in California charged a woman with assault on Wednesday after they say she stabbed a man who had exposed himself to her in a park.

Redlands, California, police arrested Cynthia Christine Molina, 51, charging her with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the New York Post.

A post on the department’s Facebook page notes that 28-year-old Ryan Edward Brewer called them after he was stabbed near Jennie Davis Park on July 10.

Brewer told police that Molina came up behind him and “stabbed him multiple times in the back” before running away.

Police identified Molina from surveillance video from the area and Brewer’s identification.

But upon Molina’s arrest, another version of events came to light. Officials reported that Molina told them she was provoked to her attack. She was alarmed and infuriated by Brewer because he had exposed himself to her in Jennie Davis Park.

Molina was still charged with the assault, but by July 17 the department also announced that it had charged Brewer.

Brewer was arrested on Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure. His bail was set at $100,000.

