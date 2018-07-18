Police: Home Invasion Suspect Holds Woman at Gunpoint, Get Shot in Head by Husband

Houston police say a home invasion suspect held a woman at gunpoint and was then shot in the head by the woman’s husband.

KHOU reports that two suspects approached the wife in the driveway at 10:30 pm, holding her at gunpoint and allegedly attempting to rob her. They took her purse and “tried to force her into the house.”

However, the husband heard sounds, grabbed his gun, and confronted the two suspects. He then opened fire, shooting one of the suspects in the head. The other suspect fled the scene.

Talk about terrifying! A husband shot at 2 would-be robbers, after they held his wife at gunpoint & tried to force her inside the house. Heard commotion, so he grabbed his gun. Fortunately couple wasn't hit, one suspect was hit in the head, the other took off. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/STzD7jj5DY — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 18, 2018

Police indicate the wounded suspect was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.