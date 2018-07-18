Donald Trump: ‘Haters’ Infected with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter Wednesday to slam critics of his meeting and press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He said the meeting was successful, insisting he had made progress on several issues important to the United States.

“We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match,” he wrote. “Big results will come!”

He accused critics of wanting to go to war with Russia, rather than work together on key issues.

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this,” he wrote. “It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

Trump said the sanctions on Russia would remain but that Putin was willing to help handle North Korea.

“Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!” he said:

