Donald Trump: Putin Knows I’ve Been Tough on Russia; Media Do Not

President Donald Trump dismissed questions about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, assuring the media he remains tough in dealings with Russia.

“There’s been no president ever as tough as I have been as tough on Russia,” Trump claimed while speaking to reporters during a meeting with his Cabinet officials at the White House.

The president cited the expulsion of Russian diplomats, increased sanctions, and military action in Syria as some of the tough actions he has taken against Russia.

“I think that President Putin knows that better than anybody, certainly a lot better than the media. He understands it, and he’s not happy about it,” Trump said.

The president commented on the issue as establishment political figures in Washington, DC, reacted negatively to his Monday meeting and press conference with Putin.

When reporters asked him if he believed Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump replied, “Thank you, no.”