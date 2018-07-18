Watch Live: Anti-Trump, Pro-Hillary Protest to Protect Mueller Investigation

A “Who’s Who” of left-wing, anti-Trump groups are sponsoring a protest at the on Wednesday night, and several Democrats are scheduled to speak at a “candlelit vigil at the White House to confront corruption and demand democracy.”

“Be part of a national movement to highlight the importance of protecting the Mueller investigation and to ensure that potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, obstruction of justice, and myriad financial crimes get fully investigated without interference,” the Facebook page announcing the protest planned for 8 p.m. at Lafayette Square — across from the White House — states.

The lawmakers scheduled to speak include Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI), John Sarbanes (D-MD) and Michael Capuano (D-MA).

Some of the organizations promoting the protest — including those who are aligned with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — are Pantsuit Nation, Every Voice, Daily Kos, The Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Rights, People for the American Way, Common Cause, Public Citizen, Center for American Progress Action Fund, MoveOn, End Citizens United, National Center for Lesbian Rights, and Greenpeace.

“These vigils, happening across the country, will also serve as the public launch of a new coalition effort known as the Declaration for American Democracy, an initiative to build support for a suite of reforms to create a political system that works for all of us, not just the privileged and the powerful,” the Facebook announcement states.

The Facebook page links to the confrontcorruption.org where the “about” section states:

From attacks on the rule of law to conflicts of interest, ethics violations and flagrant abuse of government offices for personal gain, the corruption of the American government by the president, his associates and many in his party has reached a new, profound low. Officials are trading on the power invested in our institutions for personal and financial gain rather than for the welfare of the American people. From attacks on the Russia investigation to ethics scandals in the highest offices in the land, we must reject attempts to shield corruption from political consequences, public scrutiny, and legal accountability. These issues are on top of years of challenges to the basic health of our democracy: from money in politics to attempts to shape congressional districts to manipulate outcomes and laws written intentionally to exclude voters from participating in our democracy.

The website also has a list of “demands” for the style of “democracy” these groups are promoting, including overturning Supreme Court decisions “that have given the wealthy too much power in our politics,” and “putting an end to partisan gerrymandering and the Electoral College.”

