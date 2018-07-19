Donald Trump: I Dream About Running Against Joe Biden in 2020

President Donald Trump said he looked forward to running against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020, calling him a “dream” opponent.

“I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS anchor Jeff Glor.

Trump said that Biden ran for president three times and never won more than one percent of Democratic support in the primaries.

“President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did,” Trump said, adding that Biden was able to do “fine” as a vice president.

“Biden never by himself could never do anything,” Trump concluded.

Biden enjoys great name recognition in the Democratic party, currently leading most polls of possible 2020 candidates.

Biden turned down the opportunity to run against Hillary Clinton for president in the 2016 election, but has since indicated interest in challenging Trump in the future.