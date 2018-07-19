Donald Trump Vows To Be Vladimir Putin’s ‘Worst Enemy’ if Relationship Sours

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “worst enemy” if the relationship between the two leaders did not work out.

“Getting along with Russia is a positive not a negative,” Trump said. “Now with that being said, if that doesn’t work out, I’ll be the worst enemy he’s ever had.”

The president commented on the issue in an interview with CNBC on the same day that the White House announced interest in inviting Putin to the White House in the fall.

Trump pointed out that he had already leveled sanctions on Russia, expelled Russian diplomats, and continued to compete with Russia on energy.

Trump ridiculed former President Barack Obama as a “patsy” for Russia, citing his “hidden mic” moment with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“Obama was a patsy for Russia, he was a total patsy,” Trump said, calling the former president’s remarks “stupid.”