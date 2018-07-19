House Democrats Reveal 2018’s Slogan: ‘For the People’

House Democrats revealed their party’s new 2018 midterm campaign slogan on Wednesday: “For the People.”

According to Politico, the new motto was released in a private meeting among Democratic leaders. Politico describes the phrase as putting “a finer point on the broad economic-based messaging Democrats have been pushing with mixed success since last summer.”

Democrats are disposing of their previous catchphrase — “A Better Deal” — following a poll showing a minority of voters listing Russia as their top concern. As Breitbart reported in July of 2017:

A recent poll found that only 26 percent of voters saw Russia as their top concern. A poll in June found that two-thirds of Americans believe the FBI’s Russia investigations are “hurting the country,” and a majority believe it is time for Congress and the establishment media to “move on to other issues.”

CNN — which markets itself as a non-partisan and politically objective news media outlet — described the new slogan as an attempt to “break through … the constant noise created by President Donald Trump.”

CNN shared a description of the new messaging campaign from a “Democratic aide”:

One of the biggest challenges we’ve heard again and again is that Americans don’t always have a clear understanding of the difference between Democrats and Republicans. The answer is actually pretty simple, Democrats are for the people and Washington Republicans are for the special interests who are lining their pockets at the expense of every day Americans.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) told CNN:

What we’re saying to them is that Democrats hear you, we agree with you and we are fighting for the people each and every day. President Trump and Washington Republicans promised they’d fix these problems. Instead, the lobby of the Trump hotel in Washington is filled with lobbyists and special interests who are writing the rules to enrich themselves. We think it’s time for a real change, so we can get government to work for the people once again.

The Democrats’ Twitter profile has not tweeted anything including the new slogan as of this article’s publication.

