Multiple People Hurt Following Explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot

Multiple people on Thursday were injured following a reported explosion at a U.S. Army Installation in south central Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatch crews said at least three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania at 7:15 am EST. Franklin Fire Company confirmed the incident on its Facebook page and were on-scene to put out an active fire and attend to burn victims.

In an update provided on their Facebook page, the army depot does not believe the explosion is linked to “terrorist activity.”

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said he is monitoring the situation and awaiting further details about the blast.

“Monitoring the situation at Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County. My staff and I have been in contact with the @USArmy and are awaiting more information,” Toomey tweeted. “My thoughts are with those who are injured, their families, and the entire Letterkenny community.”

Letterkenny Army Depot is located 160 miles west of Philadelphia and approximately 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg. Employing more than 3,600 people, the massive 18,000-acre military depot provides “responsive and sustainable readiness for the US and Allied Air and Missile Defense forces.”