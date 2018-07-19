Nolte: Watch the Oh-So ‘Sacred’ Intelligence Community Lie, Lie, Lie

Even though only a mad man would trust America’s Intelligence Community, turn on your televisions and what you are seeing play out is a lethal mix of McCarthyism and Iraq.

In 2002, in the lead up to the disastrous Iraq War, we were told to salute and buy 100 percent into the Intelligence Community’s (IC) assessment that of course Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction, and of course those weapons would end up in the hands of terrorists.

Therefore, we had no choice but to launch a pre-emptive war, and anyone who disagreed, or who even expressed skepticism, was deemed a traitor, suspect, and un-American. And to my everlasting shame I was one of those shaming others. But at least I learned. The establishment media, Democrats, and the neocon dead-enders in Never Trump are all desperate to return to 2002. But this time it is worse, much worse, because this time we are supposed to salute and buy 100 percent into an IC assuring and reassuring us nuke-heavy Russia is destroying everything sacred about America. But…

Isn’t it all just a tad too neat?

What I mean is, during the 2016 election, the IC and then President Obama did nothing to stop this so-called meddling. In fact, Obama admonished those concerned with meddling to “stop whining.”

But now Now NOW that Trump upset the world in that election, anyone skeptical of meddling is guilty of treason, is a traitor, because Russia not only meddled, Russia committed an ACT OF WAR.

Man alive.

And then there is the return of McCarthyism, the comeback of the Red Menace, the encore of hysterical red-baiting unseen in 60 years.

Just as it was in the red-baiting decade that began after WWII, so it is now. Yes, Russia was a legitimate threat then and is now, which is why I am thrilled Trump is responding to that threat in substantive ways that shame both of his predecessors.

Trump has signed off on sanctions against Russia, including targeted sanctions against Putin’s inner-circle; he has armed Ukraine, bombed Russia’s client state of Syria, drawn a legitimate red line in Syria. Trump is also desperate to strengthen NATO, eager to cut off Germany’s purchase of energy from Russia, has closed near a half-dozen Russian consulates and booted their personnel, and reversed Obama’s policy of appeasement by finally authorizing the sale of missile defense to Poland.

Nevertheless, Trump is still not patriotic enough because the red-baiter’s new Loyalty Oath demands we salute, blindly accept, and act on the findings of the same IC that shrugged off and told us to stop whining about election meddling when Hillary was 10 points up; the same IC that missed the fall of the Soviet Union and 9/11; that bungled us into Iraq; that used a dossier filled with Kremlin-fed lies to try and frame Trump for collusion; that spied on Trump, wiretapped him, leaked national security secrets to undermine his presidency; that forged FISA warrants against him, and who are currently using as proof of meddling two dozen kangaroo indictments of Russian citizens who will never be extradited, which means nothing will ever be proven in court, which means it is all bull shit.

Is it not just a tad too neat that within 12 hours — the day before Trump won the presidency and the day after — we watched in real time as the oh-so sacred IC, Obama, Democrats, and the establishment media went from “stop whining about usual-usual Russian meddling” to ACT OF WAR— went from “this has been going on for decades and we are ready for it, crybabies” to ACT OF WAR?

But we must also look at the players themselves, at these esteemed gentlemen in positions of enormous power who watched Hillary Clinton destroy evidence and lie, but still exonerated her, and then used her campaign’s Kremlin-laced dossier to forge FISA warrants in order to spy on Trump’s campaign…

Let’s watch as these wretched men, these unbalanced, dishonest, hyper-partisans lie to us, lie under oath, and define patriotism only as BELIEVING EVERY WORD THEY SAY…

The swamp is filled with monsters and the only thing standing between us and their monstrous madness is Trump’s healthy skepticism, his refusal to forget the lessons of Iraq. And while he is not perfect and could be more articulate and makes mistakes, he does so in pursuit of doing the right thing, which is to keep the monsters you will meet below from manufacturing whatever horrors they are willing to put our sons and daughters through (not to mention hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians) in order to primp and polish their own self-regard.

These hideous men, like their confederates in Never Trump and the establishment media, are the most dangerous breed of all: nihilistic peacocks…

And only a madman would trust them.

Dirty Cop Robert Mueller:

This video of then-FBI Director Robert Mueller is only 24 seconds long and well worth your time.

Dirty Cop James Clapper:

This video of then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lying to Congress is only 28 seconds long, and well worth your time:

Dirty Cop John Brennan:

This video about John Brennan’s CIA spying on the United States Senate (an act confirmed by the CIA) is only 65 seconds long, and well worth your time:

Now read Brennan’s tweets:

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice. The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves. Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie. https://t.co/lRKkWf3Aoh — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 6, 2018

Your fear of exposure is palpable. Your desperation even more so. When will those of conscience among your Cabinet, inner circle, and Republican leadership realize that your unprincipled and unethical behavior as well as your incompetence are seriously damaging our Nation. https://t.co/n6ivjOYxzo — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 23, 2018

Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return. https://t.co/7qHthq2GuT — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 10, 2018

Deaths in Gaza result of utter disregard of Messers Trump & Netanyahu for Palestinian rights & homeland. By moving Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump played politics, destroyed US peacemaker role. New generation of Israelis/Palestinians need to isolate extremists to find path to peace. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 14, 2018

Dirty Cop James Comey:

Watch this video of former FBI Director James Comey — the same James Comey who violated FBI protocol to grab control of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and then exonerated her — admit to all the crimes Hillary Clinton committed. It is only six minutes long, and well worth your time:

Now read Comey’s tweets. especially the top one, as he publicly calls on Americans to put Democrats in control of Congress in order to stop the investigations into the IC’s un-American behavior and jaw-dropping corruption:

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Having sold out our nation on an international stage, Mr. Trump will now explain it all to Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson? I’m guessing RT and Sputnick were unavailable. He owes it to our nation to sit down with a serious journalist. — James Comey (@Comey) July 17, 2018

Dirty Cop Andrew McCabe:

Watch this video laying out the lies told by former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe — lies so serious he has been referred, by the FBI, for criminal charges. This is the powerful dirty cop who oversaw both the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Russian collusion hoax:

Now read this tweet:

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

Dirty Cop Peter Strzok:

Watch FBI agent Peter Strzok claim he is not biased just before he attacks Trump as “disgusting.”

Special Counsel Mueller hired Strzok for his witch hunt and only fired him after the texts were discovered. This psycho cop was also a key agent involved in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, her exoneration, and the Russian collusion hoax.

And I’ll just leave you with this:

